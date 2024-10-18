Gurugram: 2 held for duping people with job opportunities

Gurugram, Oct 18 (PTI) Gurugram Police have arrested two people for allegedly cheating people online under the pretext of providing job opportunities, police said on Friday.

The police identified the accused as Divya Srivastava and Prasun Tiwari.

According to police, they received information on Thursday that the people living in a house in DLF Phase 3 were reportedly cheating people online. Following this, the police conducted a raid and found Srivastava and Tiwari involved in the cybercrime.

During interrogation, they informed the police that they would call people on the pretext of providing them with job opportunities and making the victims deposit money into their bank accounts, a police officer said.

Police recovered Rs 1.2 lakh and some mobile phones from their possession, he said.

"We are questioning the accused to find out how many people have been cheated so far and who else is involved in their fraud network", a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR HIG HIG