Gurugram: 2 held for robbing houses by posing as deaf and dumb

Gurugram, Sep 18 (PTI) Two men have been arrested here for allegedly robbing houses under the pretext of being deaf and dumb, police said.

Accused C Babu and Prabu, natives of Bodiguttapalle in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, were arrested on Wednesday from Delhi's Kalka Garhi area.

According to police, on September 9, a resident of Gurugram's DLF Phase 3 filed a complaint that two laptops and a mobile phone were stolen from his house.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station. While investigating, a crime unit arrested the two accused, who lived in a rented room in Delhi and travelled from Delhi to Gurugram and Faridabad with other members of the gang to commit thefts, police said.

The two were committing such thefts for the last five years and have confessed to 19 thefts in Gurugram, a police spokesperson said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they entered houses and paying-guest facilities carrying diaries and slips of paper, pretending to be deaf and dumb to conduct reconnaissance. Subsequently, they returned to the spot and stole items, such as laptops and mobile phones, and transported the stolen goods to Chennai for sale via courier or through their associates by train.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR ANM RC