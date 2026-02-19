Gurugram: 2 men booked for gang-raping widow

Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) The Gurugram police registered an FIR against two men for allegedly gang-raping a widow, officials said on Thursday. The case came to light after an FIR was registered at the DLF Phase 2 police station on Wednesday. The main accused, who pretended to be an inspector from the Haryana Police, allegedly lured the woman by offering her a job as a cook for the Haryana Police, they added.

According to a complaint submitted by the 25-year-old woman from Delhi, she met a man named Satish Kumar about six months ago while travelling on a bus from Gurugram to Karol Bagh. Satish introduced himself as an inspector and claimed that his wife was a judge at the Palwal court.

The complaint further mentioned that Satish promised to secure her a government job as a cook in the Haryana Police for a fee of Rs 3 lakh. Subsequently, he obtained her phone number under the guise of this promise and began sending her messages in July 2025.

On July 29, 2025, Satish called the woman to Gurugram, claiming he needed her to bring the necessary documents. In August, he took her to a hotel on MG Road, where his accomplice, Lambu Khan, was already present in the hotel room. The two began drinking, the complaint read. "Both of them gave her an intoxicating drug in her tea. When she started to leave the room in a semi-deranged state, Satish grabbed her hand, and they raped her one after the other," the complaint further stated.

"Based on the Zero FIR, an FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.