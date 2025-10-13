Gurugram: 2 men crushed to death by speeding dumper, driver flees

Gurugram, Oct 13 (PTI) Two individuals were mowed down by a speeding dumper in Sector 65 here, police said on Monday.

The driver managed to flee from the spot, and an FIR has been registered against him, they added.

According to officials, the deceased were identified as Rajiv Kumar (31) and Koshindra (30), residents of Kadarpur village in Gurugram.

Police said the duo was travelling on a bike from Maidawas to their village when the accident occurred opposite Hotel Lemon Tree on the Maidawas road at around 11.00 pm on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the dumper was moving at a high speed and struck the bike from behind, causing the two men to fall onto the road and come under the wheels of the truck.

After receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

"Both the deceased were friends and worked as water tanker suppliers. They had two children each. There is mourning in the village due to the death of two young sons in the accident," said a resident of Kadarpur.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the dumper driver was driving recklessly, leading to the accident. Nearby CCTV footage is being examined to identify the driver, and he will be arrested soon. We have handed over the bodies to kin after postmortem examination," said Inspector Ajayveer Bhadana, SHO of Sector 65 police station.