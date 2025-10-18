Gurugram: 2 men sentenced to 20 years in jail for gang-raping minor girl

Gurugram, Oct 17 (PTI) A special (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) POCSO court in the Nuh district sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gang-raping a minor girl, police said on Friday.

The convictions were announced on October 13, and the sentences were pronounced on Thursday.

Each of the accused has also been fined Rs 52,000. If they fail to pay the fine, they will face additional imprisonment, police added. Additional Sessions judge Dr Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan delivered the verdict.

"The court has ordered the time spent in custody during the trial to be deducted from the sentence", the spokesperson for the Nuh police stated.

According to the police, the convicts, identified as Sahil alias Kala and Risal alias Sussa, are residents of Autha village in the Nuh district. The case dates back to September 3, 2021, when the minor girl went to the forest to collect crops. The accused, finding her alone, allegedly raped her at gunpoint, took photos and videos of the incident, and threatened to share the footage online and harm her if she disclosed what happened. Out of fear, the victim did not report the incident immediately, police stated.

According to the spokesperson, the situation escalated when the material related to the case began circulating on social media. Subsequently, the victim's mother filed a complaint at the police station, leading to an FIR being registered at the Pinangwa police station on September 22, 2021.

After the FIR was registered, both the accused were arrested and placed in judicial custody. The police collected necessary evidence during the investigation, the spokesperson added.