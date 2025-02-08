Gurugram: 2 minor girls killed, father injured in cooking gas cylinder blast

Gurugram, Feb 8 (PTI) Two minor girls died and their father sustained burn injuries when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house in Naharpur village here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Alka (6) and Palak (8). Their father, Hareshwar Giri, is undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the room rented by Giri in Naharpur village, under the Manesar police station area, at around 8:00 pm on Friday night.

Giri was cooking food in the room while his daughters were playing when the gas cylinder exploded, police added.

All three injured were initially taken to Civil Hospital Sector 10, where Alka was declared dead on arrival. Giri and his elder daughter Palak were then referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where Palak also died on Saturday morning, said the police.

"Giri has not regained consciousness and his condition is said to be critical. The cause of the incident has not been determined yet and we are investigating the matter," said ASI Ajit Kumar, the investigating officer.