Gurugram: 2 sentenced to life for killing man in 2023

Gurugram, Aug 23 (PTI) A court here sentenced two people to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2023, said police.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur convicted Akhtar Hussain alias Mulla, a native of Rajasthan and Arjun Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each.

On February 3 last year, the body of a man was found with stab injuries under the stairs of a school near Kamla Nehru Park on Gurudwara road.

Following a probe, the two men were arrested. They revealed that they had asked for money from the person for buying drugs. When he refused, they beat him up, stabbed him to death and fled after taking Rs 220 from the victim’s pocket, police said.

"The court of additional district and sessions judge on Thursday sentenced both the men to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict", said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of Gurugram police.