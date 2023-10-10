Gurugram: 2 women defrauded of Rs 40 lakh with medical seat offer

Gurugram, Oct 10 (PTI) Two women were allegedly duped of more than Rs 40 lakh by three men through an offer of admission in an MBBS course in a West Bengal-based medical college, police here said on Tuesday.

The victims were Dimple, a resident of Churu in Rajasthan, and Sakshi from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, they said.

Dimple in her complaint said she was preparing for NEET in Sikar, Rajasthan, with Sakshi. Both of them were searching for a college to take admission in MBBS.

According to police, the two somehow came in touch with Sankalp Employment Office located in Space Eye Tech Tower in Sector 49 of Gurugram and approached it for admission.

At the firm's office, they met Manjeet Singh, Raghuveer Singh, and Aditya Maurya, all reportedly residents of Sector 50, said police, citing the complaint.

The three men claimed they could get the women admission in Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Medical Science College in Durgapur, West Bengal, and demanded Rs 45.56 lakh in commission and made an agreement.

At the time of the agreement, the victims gave them two cheques of Rs 6 lakh each and were asked to go to the college on September 30 for admission.

"Before going to the college, on September 29, they took Rs 15 lakh from each of us in their office. After taking the money, they said they will meet us at the college.

"When we reached the college in Durgapur and spoke to the staff, we were told that no such admissions were taking place there. We returned to Gurugram and reached Sankalp office, but found it locked," the victims alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the three persons under several sections of the IPC at Sector 50 Police Station on Monday.

"An FIR has been registered and a probe is underway," Sector 50 Police Station SHO Inspector Rajesh Kumar said. PTI COR VN VN