Gurugram: 21 floors in 2 buildings sealed for violating occupation norms

Gurugram, Nov 23 (PTI) District Town Planner Enforcement (DTPE) on Thursday sealed 21 floors in two apartment buildings here for allegedly running commercial activities in residential houses in violation of occupation certificate norms, officials said.

Similarly, Malibu Town Club was also sealed following a complaint regarding illegal construction inside its premises, they added.

After obtaining occupation certificates (OC), several people have carried out illegal construction in buildings for which show cause notices and restoration orders are being given by the department, officials said.

On the instructions of DTP (enforcement) Manish Yadav, authorities recently conducted an inspection and found illegal construction being done indiscriminately in more than half a dozen licensed colonies, the official added.

“After the OC, the department took sealing action on 21 floors and two buildings in Sushant Lok-1 and Malibu Towne due to illegal construction. On the complaint of 'CM Window', Malibu Towne Club was also sealed for illegal construction,” said Yadav.

A senior officer of the Town and Country Planning department said in C-Block of Sushant Lok 1 complex, the enforcement team sealed four floors each in two buildings and a total of 12 floors in four other buildings.

Similarly, the basement of a building in Malibu Towne and the offices of a property dealer allegedly being run illegally from two houses were sealed, the officer said. PTI COR RPA