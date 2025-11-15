Gurugram: 21-year old student held for rash driving; car impounded

Gurugram, Nov 15 (PTI) The Gurugram Police have arrested a 21-year-old BA final-year student for reckless driving and seized his car, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered in this regard at Sadar police station, and the student was released on bail after joining the investigation, they said.

According to an official, a police team deployed on an emergency response vehicle (ERV) near DPG college in Gurugram Sector 34 on Friday spotted a black Hyundai Verna car -- with a "BLACKLISTED" sign for its front number plate and a "YADAV" sign for its rear -- being driven recklessly.

When the team signalled the driver to stop, he halted the car several steps ahead and tried to flee, but the police nabbed him, the officer said.

"The accused, identified as Sonu -- resident of Kharkhara village in Haryana's Rewari district -- is a BA final year student at DPG college," the Gurugram Police spokesperson said, adding that the accused had removed the front and rear number plates and replaced them with the "BLACKLISTED" and "YADAV" signs.