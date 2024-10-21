Gurugram: 24 cyber fraudsters held for duping people of over Rs 16 crore

Gurugram, Oct 21 (PTI) The Gurugram police have arrested 24 people in October so far for their alleged involvement in different cases of cyber fraud and duping people across the country of Rs 16.77 crore, officials said on Monday.

"A total of 4,568 complaints and 189 cases are lodged against the accused across the country. Of these, 14 cases are registered in Haryana including three cases in Gurugram," ACP cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused would pose as fake officers of FedEx to cheat people. Some of the accused also promised their victims higher returns on investments in the stock market, Dewan said.

The police have recovered Rs 60.91 lakh in cash, a note counting machine and 9 mobile phones from their possession, he said.

After reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), police found that these 24 accused have defrauded people of Rs 16.77 crore across the country, he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Dewan added. PTI COR HIG HIG