Gurugram: 26 arrested for cyber fraud in 45 days

Gurugram, Apr 15 (PTI) Gurugram's cybercrime police has arrested 26 "fraudsters" from the district in the last 45 days for allegedly duping thousands of people across the country of over Rs 64 crore, a senior police official said on Monday.

A total of 18,163 complaints had been filed and 865 cases registered against them, he said.

According to ACP Priyanshu Diwan, three laptops, 41 mobile phones and eight SIM cards were seized from the arrested accused.

After examining the SIM cards and reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it was found that they committed fraud of about Rs 64.85 crore across the country, he said.

Out of the total cases, 39 cases are registered in Haryana.

The arrested accused were identified as Dayaram, Yogesh, Vikas Meena, Akshay Tiwari, Dheeraj Kumar, Vishnu, Rohit Verma, Ranjit, Ajay Paswan, Akash, Amardeep, Harshit Handuja, Tarun Kumar, Deepak, Himanshu, Parasdeep, Arshdeep, Rajendra, Sunil, Pawan, Sushil, Subhash, Jagmohan, Rambharose, Vivek Singh and Ranjeet, the police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that these accused committed fraud by making phone calls to people and cheating them on the pretext of transferring money online, investing in the share market, offering online loans...," ACP Dewan claimed. PTI CORR RT