Gurugram: 3 cops suspended for taking bribe from Japanese tourist

Gurugram, Sept 2 (PTI) A traffic police zonal officer, a constable, and a home guard have been suspended for allegedly taking a bribe from a Japanese tourist who was stopped near the Galleria Market here for not wearing a helmet while riding pillion, the police said on Tuesday.

The tourist, who was travelling with a female companion who was wearing a helmet, handed over thousand rupees to the cop as the fine amount. Unbeknownst to them, he recorded the entire incident and later posted the video on social media, where it went viral.

Subsequently, DCP Traffic Rajesh Mohan suspended all three involved personnel.

Soon, the traffic police issued a statement regarding the actions taken against the personnel. "A viral video on social media has brought misconduct involving the traffic staff. In line with our commitment to transparency and accountability, DCP Traffic Gurugram has taken immediate action and suspended ZO ESI Karan Singh, constable Shubham and home guard Bhupender. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in public service. There is ZERO tolerance for corruption", the Gurugram Traffic Police said in a post on X.

In the video posted by the tourist, one of the cops asked for the woman's ID card and demanded Rs 1,000, warning that if they did not pay the amount upfront, they would have to appear in court.

After the cops declined the tourist's offer to make a "visa touch" payment, he asked if he could pay in cash, and then handed over two Rs 500 notes to one of the cops. No receipt could be seen being provided for the payment.

Furthermore, the tourist pointed out to the cops that several other riders were not wearing helmets, but were not being stopped by the police.

DCP Mohan emphasised the Gurugram Traffic Police's commitment to fighting bribery, stating, "The entire incident is under thorough investigation, and strict action will be taken against those involved." PTI COR MPL MPL