Gurugram: 3 held for attempting to rob police team

Gurugram, Dec 17 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a police team at gunpoint here, officials said on Tuesday.

Palwal residents Mosim Khan (23) and Salim Khan (23) and Jitender (30) from Gurugram were on Monday arrested. An illegal pistol, a live cartridge and a stick were recovered from their possession, they said.

According to the police, a complaint about a robbery attempt near DPG College Sector 72 was received on Monday night.

When a police team led by inspector Vishwa Gaurav, in-charge of the sector 39 crime unit, reached the spot, one of the accused stopped the police vehicle by showing a torch, they said.

When the police stopped their vehicle, the three men attempted to rob them, the police said.

A spokesperson of Gurugram police said, "The arrested men have previous crime records.” An FIR has been registered against them at Sadar police station, the officials said. PTI COR NB NB