Gurugram: 3 held for planning robbery at gunpoint

Gurugram, May 7 (PTI) Three men were arrested while allegedly planning a robbery at gunpoint near Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram's Sector 29, police said on Tuesday.

An illegal pistol with a cartridge, an iron rod, a knife and a torch were recovered from their possession, they said.

A police team from the Sector 43 Crime Unit received a tip-off about the suspects and conducted a raid, leading to their arrest, the officials said.

The accused have been identified as Raj Mohammad and Vishnu Sharma from Bihar's Motihari district, and Anand Kumar from Rohtas district, they said.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 29 police station.

During interrogation, the three confessed to having committed four thefts in Gurugram in the past, police said.

Raj Mohammad has 11 cases of theft and illegal arms registered against him, while Anand Kumar faces seven similar cases in Faridabad, they said. One theft case is also registered against Raj Mohammad in Gurugram, police added.

Further investigation is underway.