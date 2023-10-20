Gurugram: 3 men booked for bursting crackers from moving car

Gurugram, Oct 20 (PTI) Three men were arrested and later let off on bail on Friday allegedly for bursting firecrackers from the roof of a moving car in Gurugram, police here said.

The accused were caught bursting crackers in a video that surfaced on social media and drew police's attention.

Police identified the three men as Vivek and Jatin, both residents of old Gururgam, and Lokesh, a resident of Jharsa village.

They also seized a black Ford Endeavour, allegedly the same car seen in the video. Rajpal, who is a relative of Lokesh, was said to be the car's owner.

The police action came on a complaint filed by head constable Baljeet Singh, who stated that a video had been circulating on social media since Wednesday night.

The video showed a black SUV being driven recklessly on Golf Course Road as firecrackers kept on its roof went off, he said.

"The driver of the vehicle was not only endangering his life but also the lives of others on the road. Action should be taken as per the law," Singh said in his complaint.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown driver of the car under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life), and 188 (disobedience of order by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 Police Station on Thursday, police said.

"All accused were released on bail after they joined the investigation. Another car was also found involved in the same act," said Sector 53 Police Station SHO Inspector Rajender Kumar. PTI COR VN VN