Gurugram: 3 nabbed for pelting police, JCB driver with stones over demolition in Manesar village

Gurugram, Sep 9 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with an attack on a team of DTP enforcement and police which were out to demolish illegal warehouses in Kankrola village, police said.

In the incident on Monday, an excavator driver suffered serious head injuries, while several policemen were forced to flee.

Around 50 people, including Rakesh Hayatpur, the husband of the Manesar mayor, were booked in connection with the violence Kherki Daula Police Station.

The three arrested were identified as Satyaveer, 57, Ajit Kumar, 46, and Ram Avtar, 49, all natives of Kankrola village.

According to the police, a team of District Town Planner Enforcement under Amit Madholia had on Monday gone to Kankrola village in Manesar to demolish illegal warehouses built over an area of 6.8 acres.

As the team started demolition, several villagers arrived there and confronted the authorities.

Soon a mob attacked the JCB with stones and bricks and injured the driver, police said.

"During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that… the crowd of local people started pelting stones on the DTPE and the officers/employees and JCB driver who had come for demolition. So they too joined the crowd," a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.