Gurugram: 3 private bank employees held for helping cyber frauds

Gurugram, Mar 4 (PTI) Three private bank employees, including the manager of its Delhi branch, were arrested for fraudulently opening accounts and selling them to cyber frauds, said police on Monday.

The accused, Bihar natives Mohammad Mukim, Anikesh and Rohsan Kumar, worked at Yes Bank, they said.

Mukim was branch manager of the bank’s branch in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi while Ankesh and Roshan Kumar were working as sales officers, they added.

ACP Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said a Gurugram resident had filed a complaint last year that he got a call on April 10.

The caller told the complainant that they were calling from courier company FedEx and a parcel from on has been confiscated at customs since it contained illegal items, police said.

The fraudsters said they would transfer his call to Mumbai Police to report the issue and in the name of removing his name from the case they duped him of Rs 9,21,500.

An FIR was registered at cyber crime police station east, he said.

Following this the three accused were arrested from Delhi on Saturday night, said police.

"They used to open accounts in Yes Bank by preparing fake documents. In the name of opening a bank account, Rs 2 lakh was received from another accused Suhail Akram and distributed among them,” the ACP said.

“Of the defrauded amount, an amount of Rs 1,52,000 was transferred to the bank account provided by the accused. They used to open accounts fraudulently and take the money and sell the accounts to cyber thugs,” Dewan said.

On February 27, the cyber police had arrested three managers of Kotak Mahindra Bank for similarly aiding cyber thugs. PTI COR NB NB