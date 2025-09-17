Gurugram: 3 towers demolished in Chintels Paradiso, planning dept says reconstruction can begin soon

Gurugram, Sep 17 (PTI) The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday said the Gurugram district administration has scheduled a meeting regarding the demolition work at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109.

Three towers, whose demolition began in January this year, are now down, while the demolition of the fourth is nearly complete, DTCP officials said, adding that reconstruction can start soon, with the demolition of Tower D expected next week.

On February 10, 2022, a partial building collapse at the Chintels Paradiso residential society in Gurugram killed two women. Following this incident, the district administration granted the developer permission to demolish six towers of the complex -- D, E, F, G, H, and J -- as they were deemed unsafe by experts from IIT Delhi after carrying out structural audits in 2023 and 2024.

However, the owners of towers A, B, and C have obtained a stay on the demolition of these towers, and the matter is under consideration by the Supreme Court. An inspection of the Chintels condominium was conducted to ensure that all safety norms had been followed, and the developer was asked to accelerate the demolition process, District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia said.

Vice president of Chintels, JN Yadav, said the demolition is being carried out with full precautions.

Chintels Paradiso RWA president Rakesh Hooda said that the demolition is unlikely to be completed this year as well. The flat owners are facing problems due to the sudden stoppage of rent, which was being paid as directed by the Supreme Court.

On the issue of rent payment, Yadav said that given the delay and the uncertainty over the outcome of the petition in the Supreme Court, it is impossible for them to pay rent indefinitely.