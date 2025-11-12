Gurugram: 4 cyber fraudsters arrested during routine police check

Gurugram, Nov 12 (PTI) Police arrested four alleged cyber fraudsters in Sohna who used to cheat people by luring them into gambling and betting through fake gaming apps, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Saddam (32), Shahrukh (30), Mausim (30) and Mohammad Irshad (33), all residents of Chandeni village in Nuh district, were arrested at a police checkpost near Ambedkar Chowk when they were in a black Scorpio car, police said.

The accused had been doing this fraud for the last two years and earned around Rs 8 crore, which they had distributed among themselves, police said.

Police have recovered a Scorpio, Rs 23.94 lakh in cash and 14 fake stamps from their possession.

Additionally, the investigators have found bank transactions of around Rs 16 crore from Saddam's account.

Saddam and his associates allegedly used fake gaming apps to lure people into playing 'teen patti' and other games/betting, said police.

"We have taken all four accused on six days of police remand after being produced in a city court today, and are questioning them. A further probe is underway", said DCP (South) Hitesh Yadav. AMJ AMJ