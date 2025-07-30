Gurugram: 4 get seven years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing man after offering lift in cab

Gurugram, Jul 29 (PTI) A local court has sentenced four men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing a man at gunpoint after offering him a lift in a cab in Gurugram’s Manesar area in 2019, police said on Tuesday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Chauhan also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convicts -- Vivek Bharti, from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi; Saurabh Kumar, a native of Bihar's Motihari; Mahesh Joshi of Vikas Nagar in Rewari; and Saurabh from Chandhut village in Palwal district.

According to police, on August 25, 2019, the accused offered a lift to a man in the Manesar area, robbed him of his purse at gunpoint, and withdrew money using his credit card.

An FIR was initially registered for snatching at the Manesar police station with additional sections of robbery and common intention added later during investigation.

Police said a thorough investigation was conducted, following which all four accused were arrested and a charge sheet was filed in court based on evidence and witness testimonies.

"The court of additional session judge Sunil Chauhan on Monday sentenced all four convicts to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000", a Gurugarm police spokesperson said.PTI COR OZ OZ