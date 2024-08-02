Gurugram: 4 held for duping people on pretext of higher investment returns, gift cards

Gurugram, Aug 2 (PTI) The police have arrested four men for their alleged involvement in separate cases of cyber fraud, officials said on Friday.

Two of the accused were allegedly duping people under the pretext of providing higher returns for investing in the stock market. While the other two were sending QR codes and promised gift cards, they said.

Police have recovered five mobile phones, 11 SIM cards and three debit cards from the possession of all four accused, they added.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Kunal Sisodiya and Kailash Dhancharan. The team of cybercrime east police station led by inspector Naveen Kumar arrested them from Jodhpur who were allegedly duping people in the name of investing in the stock market and promising higher returns.

The other two accused, identified as Rahul Kumar Mishra and Manoj were arrested from Sector 37 area for allegedly duping people by sending QR codes and promising to send gift cards, they said.

"We are questioning the accused", said ACP Cyber, Priyanshu Dewan.