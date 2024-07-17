Gurugram: 4 held for duping people with loan offers, job opportunities

Gurugram, Jul 17 (PTI) The police have arrested four men for their alleged involvement in separate cases of cyber fraud, including offering job opportunities abroad, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, three of the accused would pose as bank employees and dupe people under the pretext of increasing their credit card limit and offering loans.

On April 24, a man filed a complaint allegedly that he was cheated of Rs 1.23 lakh when a person posing as a bank employee called him to increase his credit card limit, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested Bhardwaj and Aas Mohammad alias Ashu on Monday. The third accused in the case, Lakhan, was arrested on Tuesday, the ACP said.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that all the accused used to call people and cheat them by taking their credit card details in the name of increasing their credit card limit and giving loans on it. Using credit card details, they would transfer the money to their bank accounts fraudulently and distribute it among themselves. We are questioning the accused", ACP added.

Eight cases were registered against the accused in different districts, police said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a man, identified as Jatin Joshi, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people under the pretext of providing job opportunities abroad, police said.

Joshi would collect the data of job seekers through a website and contact them to provide opportunities. He would conduct interviews online, and upon shortlisting, he would send their details to his other associates, Dewan said.

They would charge the victims money for documentation and other processes, he said.

A laptop and a mobile phone were recovered from Joshi's possession. The accused is being questioned, and efforts are being made to nab his associates as well, Dewan added.