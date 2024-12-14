Gurugram: 4 sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

Gurugram, Dec 13 (PTI) The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Gagan Geet Kaur sentenced four accused to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case over a dispute in 2020, police said on Friday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts, they said.

"On the basis of the chargesheet filed by the Gurugram Police in the court with the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Gagan Geet Kaur on Thursday sentenced all four accused to life imprisonment," said a police spokesperson.

"The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them respectively," he added.

The four accused -- identified as Devender, a resident of Bheem Nagar, Gurugram; Vijay Rawat and Sanjay Rawat, the residents of Parvatiya colony, Faridabad; and Basant, a native of Uttarakhand -- were arrested during police investigation. All were sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court, police said.

The case was thoroughly investigated and all necessary evidence was collected against the accused following which they were presented in the court, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of January 5, 2020. PTI COR AS AS