Gurugram: 5 sentenced to life, fined Rs 3.5 lakh for murder

Gurugram, Oct 9 (PTI) The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan on Thursday sentenced five convicts to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3.5 lakh for the murder of a transport businessman in the Patuadi area of Gurugram in 2021, police said.

According to the police, five men attacked businessman Ajit Singh and his brother Mahendra Singh on October 8, 2021, after barging into their hotel in Sanpka village. The accused fired at both brothers. Ajit died on the spot, while his brother, Mahendra, survived a shot to the thigh.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Ajit was involved in the transport industry, and the attack was motivated by a rivalry between the two groups competing for control over logistics contracts for an e-commerce company in the region.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mahendra, an FIR was registered at the Pataudi police station.

Three of the accused, Ajay, a resident of Jatoli village, Jitender, and Rohit, residents of Khandewla village, were arrested on October 17, 2021, while Sandeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, residents of Tirpadi village, were arrested on November 20, 2021.

The police recovered a weapon and an SUV used in the crime from their possession. Following the arrest of all five accused, the police team investigated the case, collecting necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused, and a charge sheet was presented in court, police said.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed in the court and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan, while pronouncing the verdict, declared all the accused guilty today. The court sentenced all five convicts to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3.5 lakh," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.