Gurugram: 5 sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping, killing man in 2017

Gurugram, June 4 (PTI) The court of Additional District and Sessions judge Virender Malik on Tuesday sentenced five, including two women, to life imprisonment for killing a man after kidnapping him in 2017, said police.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 48,000 each of them, they added.

According to police, it arrested three people identified as Mahesh, a resident of Lakdiya village in Jhajjar, Gaurav Rohilla of Rohtak and Sachin alias Chinu, a resident of Hisar, on March 20, 2017 in connection with kidnapping and killing of a man.

Police also recovered three pistols and cartridges from their possession, it said.

On searching the car, the dead body of the kidnapped person was found which was identified as Lala Saini, a resident of Hisar. An FIR was registered at Rajendra Park police station.

Police had also arrested two women in the case. They were identified as Tanu alias Guddi, a resident of Bahadurgarh, and Rekha alias Anjali, a resident of Narela in Delhi, they added.

A senior police officer said that after arresting the accused, the Gurugram Police collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses in the case and presented them in the court.