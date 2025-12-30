Gurugram: 5,400 police personnel deployed for New Year's Eve security; traffic advisory issued

Gurugram, Dec 30 (PTI) In a bid to ensure hassle free festivities on New Year's Eve, the Gurugram police has deployed 5,400 personnel in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said strict action will be initiated against those found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Notices have been issued to all pub, bar, club, restaurant and hotel operators under Section 168 of the BNSS, directing them not to allow any drunk person to drive. It will be the responsibility of the operators concerned to safely transport drunk persons home, police said.

Besides a huge force, police's counter assault, police riders, police PCR, crane, fire brigade and ambulance teams have also been deployed with safety equipment, they said.

Major security arrangements have been made on MG road, Cyber hub, Golf course road, DLF phase-1 and market of sector 29. While additional forces also deployed at Galleria Market, South Point Mall, Good Earth Mall, Bristol Chowk and IFFCO Chowk, they added.

Gurugram Police have implemented ten interstate checkpoints. A total of 68 special checkpoints have been established within Gurugram including 32 in east zone, 21 in west zone, eight in south zone and seven in Manesar zone.

Special traffic police duties have been assigned to prevent traffic jams.

Special events will be held at 22 major locations in Gurugram to celebrate the New Year 2026. In addition, events will be held at various other locations, they said.

Police have earmarked 10 places for the parking of vehicles around the venues and party goers' vehicles will not be allowed on MG road.

Parking arrangements have been made at the paved and unpaved parking areas near Leisure Valley, opposite Westin Hotel, Cyber Hub parking area, opposite and behind KOD, and opposite Uber office in Sector-29, HUDA Gymkhana parking, Machan parking, HUDA ground parking, and the taxi parking at Sector-29, a senior traffic police officer said.

In an advisory issued by the traffic police, commuters were told to park their vehicles at the designated parking spots only. Parking on the roads will be strictly prohibited and vehicles parked on the road will be towed away, it added.

"Teams will be deployed at various points in Gurugram to check drunk driving. The penalty for drunk driving as per amended Motor Vehicle Act is Rs 10,000 and the driving license is liable to be suspended for three months. Commuters are advised not to drive vehicles in a drunken state", said Rajesh Mohan, DCP Traffic.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said, "Police teams in the supervision of DCP and ACP rank officials will be checking the areas to ensure safety, security and hassle free festivity. We are keeping a close eye on those who create disturbance and affect law and order, and strict action will be taken against them promptly. No hooliganism of any kind will be allowed." PTI COR ARB ARB