Gurugram: 7 arrested for planning robbery; arms, vehicles seized

Gurugram, Jan 22 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested seven people while they were allegedly plotting to rob a company by holding its security personnel hostage at gunpoint here, officials said on Wednesday.

A country-made pistol, one cartridge, a motorcycle, a hammer, and an iron cutting blade were seized from their possession, police said.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Crime Unit, Manesar, led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar, conducted a raid behind a kiosk in Sector 11, Manesar, where the accused had parked a CNG auto rickshaw and a motorcycle, they said.

The accused were planning to rob a company in IMT Manesar, police said, adding that all seven were arrested on the spot.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rinku, Sonu, Kalu, Rajender, Badal, residents of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh; and Nanak Chand, Reshampal alias Golu, residents of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at IMT police station, they added.

"We are interrogating the accused. Their criminal records are also being scrutinized", a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

