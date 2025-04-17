Gurugram: 7-member SIT to probe flight attendant sexual assault case

Gurugram, Apr 17 (PTI) The Gurugram police on Thursday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged sexual assault on a flight attendant who was on a ventilator in Medanta Hospital here, officials said.

According to a police spokesperson, Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora constituted the seven-member SIT led by Dr Arpit Jain, DCP (headquarters), who is also an MBBS doctor.

The other members in the SIT included two ACPs, two SHOs, an in-charge of Sector 40 crime unit and the investigating officer of the case, he added.

After four days of investigation, police have not identified the accused yet. The investigation so far has not proven the allegations of the flight attendant, police said.

A senior investigating officer on condition of anonymity said that the CCTV footage of the hospital shows that the woman on the ventilator was not alone for a single moment. Police are questioning the staff members of the hospital, he added.

"The SIT has started an investigation with all angles. The picture will clear soon," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

The 46-year-old woman, in her complaint, has alleged that the man carried out digital rape on her on April 6 in the hospital ICU room where two other nurses were also present, and after getting discharged on April 13, she narrated her ordeal to her husband.

On Wednesday, the hospital said that it is fully cooperating with the probe and her allegations have not been substantiated yet.