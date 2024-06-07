Gurugram: 8 people booked for duping businessman of Rs 45 lakh in fake land deal

Gurugram, Jun 7 (PTI) The police have booked eight people for allegedly duping a businessman here of Rs 45 lakh in a fake land deal, officials said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by Rajesh Dagar, a resident of Patel Nagar, the accused showed him fake documents for selling 15 bigha of land in Noida.

Last year, Dagar received a call from Ashwani Chaudhary, who was posing as an investor and told him that he wanted to buy his piece of land in Mindkola, Dagar told the police.

Following this, Ashwani Chaudhary along with Master Deepchand Chaudhary, Kudeep Dhama, Aryan Dhama, Naresh Sharma, Mr Gupta and R K Mittal went to see the land. There Chaudhary told Dagar that he has 15 bighas of land in Noida for sale which could yield him good profits, Dagar said.

"It was on July 5 last year Ashwani introduced me to Noida land owner Kavindra Bhati, where Naresh Sharma, RK Mittal, Mr. Gupta and one other person were already present. Kavindra Bhati finalized the rate at Rs 75 lakh per bigha," Dagar said.

"But after Ashwini Chaudhary insisted, Bhati agreed to sell the land at the rate of Rs 62 lakh per bigha.

"I gave Rs 5 lakh as token money to Kavindra and later they came to my office in Gurugram and handed over an agreement of selling land. Kavindra Bhati took Rs 40 lakh cash and a cheque of Rs 55 lakh from me, but later they switched off their mobile phones," Dagar said in his complaint.

Enquiring about them, Dagar went to the Greater Noida Tehsil and found that Bhati owned only 6.25 bighas of land in Khadar, he said.

"It was also revealed that there is a gang of these people including Kavindra Bhati who cheats people in this way. Kavindra had also cheated Rahul Kumar, a resident of Palam Vihar. After which I stopped the payment of the cheque, but want strict action against the accused", Dagar added in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the eight accused under sections 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday.

"We are verifying the facts. The accused will be arrested soon", Station House Officer, Rahul Dev said. PTI COR HIG HIG