Gurugram: 80 challans issued on Holi for drunk driving; drivers' licenses suspended

Gurugram, Mar 5 (PTI) The Gurugram Traffic Police issued 80 challans for drunk driving on Holi and suspended the licenses of the challaned drivers for three months, officials said on Thursday.

The Gurugram Traffic Police conducted a special checking drive on the occasion of Holi on Wednesday, inspecting vehicles at various checkpoints throughout the city.

According to the police, a total of 80 drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol during this operation. Consequently, action was taken against them under the Motor Vehicles Act, resulting in the issuance of 80 challans. Additionally, the drivers' licenses were suspended for three months in accordance with the regulations.

"The objective of this special drive was to effectively control drunken driving and ensure safe and orderly traffic in the city. Gurugram Police appeals to all drivers not to drive under the influence of any intoxicant and to follow all traffic rules", said DCP Traffic Rajesh Mohan. PTI COR MPL MPL