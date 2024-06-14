Gurugram: 9 booked for ransacking food joint, thrashing owners

Gurugram, Jun 14 (PTI) Police booked a group of nine, including four women, for allegedly thrashing the elderly owners of an eatery here in Manesar and ransacking the outlet, officials said on Friday.

Police lodged the FIR in the case on Friday after a court's directions on the incident that happened on March 26.

The husband-wife owners of the food joint moved court and on the order of judicial magistrate (first class) Jyoti Grover, an FIR was registered against all nine accused on Friday, they added.

According to the complaint filed by 63-year-old Ashwani Kumar Jolly, around 3.30 pm on March 26, five men and four women came to the food outlet in two cars.

When the women entered the male washroom, Jolly said he objected but they started "threatening" them.

They used very foul words and started walking towards our house to enter it, Jolly said.

"When my wife Gunita came outside to stop them from entering the house, they called her dirty names.

The entire group kept threatening and when asked to leave, they thrashed him badly, the complainant said.

"They also threatened, assaulted and beat my wife. The police was called and a complaint was filed but police did not file an FIR and were pushing me to compromise and take the expense of the (damaged) glass," Jolly said in his complaint and said he was forced to approach the court.

On the order of the court, an FIR was registered against unknown five men and four women under sections 323 (causing hurt), 427 (causing damage), 452 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulted the modesty of a woman), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Manesar police station on Friday, police said.

"We are investigating the matter," a senior police officer said. PTI COR SKY SKY