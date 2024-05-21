Gurugram: 9 held for supplying fake SIM cards to cyber crooks

Gurugram, May 21 (PTI) Nine people were arrested for allegedly supplying fake SIM cards to cyber criminals, who used them to defraud various individuals of approximately Rs 37.13 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

A total of 54 fake SIM cards were also recovered from their possession, the police said.

"These accused were involved with cyber criminals to whom they provided with fake SIM cards, which were used to defraud people in various ways. We have recovered 54 fake SIM cards from their possession and are currently questioning them," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

Police investigation and data analysis have revealed that these accused were involved in nine different cases of cyber fraud, ACP Dewan said, adding that in these cases, the cyber fraudsters cheated people of approximately Rs 37.13 lakh.

Of these nine cases, two are registered in police station cyber crime east, four in police station cyber crime west and three in police station cyber crime south in Gurugram, Dewan said.

The arrested accused were identified as Kanu Bhai, Dharmesh Yadav and Nimesh Kumar from Gujarat, Rajneesh from Gopalganj district, Bihar, Anand Yadav from Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, Gaurav from Feroz Gandhi Colony, Gurugram, Tarun from Paschim Vihar, Delhi, Rajender from Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi, and Arun Kumar from Palwal. All the accused were arrested by the cyber police in the past few days, officials said. PTI COR BHJ