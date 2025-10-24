Charge sheet filed against Haryana Congress chief in 'cash-for-CLU' case

Gurugram: The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gurugram has filed a charge sheet against Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh in an alleged case of cash for change of and use (CLU), an official said on Friday.

In the chargesheet filed in the court of additional sessions judge Harshali Chaudhary in Narnaul court, the ACB has made Singh an accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The next hearing in the case will be on November 10 and Singh will have to appear in court, he added.

According to ACB officials, Singh, the former Health Minister, had demanded Rs 30 to Rs 50 crore from Dharmendra Kuhad in exchange for getting the CLU of 30 acres of land in Palwal in 2013. Kuhad conducted a sting operation and recorded the audio amd video of the alleged incident.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party had recently released a CD of Singh in Chandigarh, and even held a press conference on the matter.

Kuhad then gave the recordings to INLD MLA Rampal Majra. A complaint was filed by former MLA Rampal Majra with the Lokayukta in 2014. The Lokayukta assigned the complaint to IPS V Kamraj for the investigation, they added.

According to the official statement of ACB, the final report of the investigation into the complaint was submitted to the Lokayukta, Haryana on April 27 in 2015.

Based on the investigation report, the Lokayukta recommended the filing of an FIR to the Chief Secretary on December 16. A case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on January 29, 2016. After completing the investigation, the ACB has now filed a charge sheet in the court on Thursday, they added.

When contacted, Singh said that the sudden activation of the case which was lying dormant for the last 12 years reflects the BJP's frustration and politics of revenge.

"This action, taken without notice, is a result of the BJP's nervousness and fear of the growing strength of the Congress organization. We have full faith in the court and we will continue to work for the strength of the people and the organization with the same fearlessness and commitment," the Haryana Congress chief said.

The Congress on September 29 appointed Singh as the new president of its Haryana unit.