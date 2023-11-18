Gurugram admin orders Chintels Paradiso developer to barricade Tower D, begin demolition process

Gurugram, Nov 18 (PTI) The Gurugram district administration has directed the developer of Chintels Paradiso to barricade Tower D, which was declared unsafe by an IIT-Delhi audit, and begin the demolition process, an official said on Saturday.

The development comes after four balconies of Tower D collapsed on November 9. No casualty was reported in the incident as the tower was vacant and its surroundings cordoned off after a partial collapse of six floors claimed two lives in February 2022.

The administration has also asked the developer to speed up the settlement process and evacuate the flats where residents are still living, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Meena said.

Meena visited the apartment complex after the balconies collapsed to inspect the towers.

"The developer was verbally asked to complete the settlement process of the residents at the earliest. All the families still living in the tower declared unsafe should be evacuated as soon as possible. After barricading, the work of demolishing the unsafe towers should be started at the earliest," Meena told PTI.

Towers D, E, F, G, and H of the society located in Sector 109 were declared unsafe for habitation in a structural audit by IIT-Delhi after the February 2022 collapse. The society has nine towers.

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the partial collapse. The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea by residents seeking compensation and action against the developer. PTI COR SZM