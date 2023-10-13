Gurugram administration holds review meeting with flat owners, residents of Chintels Paradiso

Gurugram, October 13 (PTI) The Gurugram district administration on Friday held a review meeting with flat owners and residents of Chintels Paradiso society, sector 109, and directed the developer to expedite the settlement process.

Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Hitesh Kumar Meena held two separate meetings with representatives of different towers of the society and builders in the auditorium of the Mini Secretariat.

In the meeting with the residents of D, E, F, G and H towers, the ADC said that in view of the safety of life and property in the society, orders have also been issued by the District Disaster Management Department to vacate the unsafe towers, and it should be vacated.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Nishant Kumar Yadav had on Monday issued orders to vacate Tower-H of the society. The structural audit report released by IIT, Delhi in July had declared the tower unsafe for human habitation. The necessary guidelines have also been given to the builder management for settlement and rehabilitation with the society’s residents, the ADC said.

ADC Meena said the developer was asked to ensure the maintenance issues of residents were resolved at the earliest. “Till date, 121 flat owners have entered into a settlement with developers but that number should be increased as overall 288 buyers are affected in Tower D, E, F, G and H”, Meena said.

He assured residents of towers A, B, C and J their issues will be resolved timely and the district administration will stand with residents and home buyers all the time.