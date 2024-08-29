Gurugram administration to reach out to RWAs to increase voter count in Haryana polls

Gurugram, Aug 29 (PTI) The Gurugram administration will be roping in residents' welfare association across district to encourage people to cast their vote in the Haryana assembly election scheduled to take place on October 1.

Under the plan, voter awareness activities will be conducted at over 1,200 RWAs in Gurugram district, an official said.

The district administration will also honour the top three RWAs with highest vote percentage.

Voting for four assembly constituencies in Gurugram district -- Pataudi (SC), Badshahpur, Gurgaon, and Sohna — will take place on October 1.

According to the voter list published on August 27, there are 1,487,310 registered voters in these segments.

District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said polling stations have been set up in 126 high-rise buildings to encourage the urban voters to exercise their franchise.

According to the Election Commision, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon, and Sohna constituencies have 2.53 lakh, 5.13 lakh, 4.37 lakh, and 2.83 lakh voters each.