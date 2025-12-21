Gurugram administration tweaks office timings in response to poor air quality

Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) In view of the severe deterioration in air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the timings of all public offices under the state government and municipal bodies in Gurugram have been changed on Sunday, an official statement issued here said.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued an advisory in compliance with orders issued by the Central Air Quality Management, under the fourth phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"The decision has been taken to control the level of air pollution and reduce traffic and congestion," the DC said.

He also issued a work-from-home advisory for the private institutions to improve air quality and said the timings are changed temporarily and will remain effective for the duration of GRAP-IV.

In view of the severe deterioration in air quality, GRAP-IV is implemented by the CAQM in the Delhi-NCR region, the DC said.

According to the orders, "Office timings shall be effective in all public offices in Gurugram district under the State Government and Municipal Corporations/Councils/Committees during Stage-IV of GRAP." The timings for offices under the state government will be 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, and for offices under the municipal corporation, Gurugram and Manesar, the timings are 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, it said.

The timings of the offices under Sohna, Pataudi and Mandi municipal councils and the Farrukhnagar municipal committee will also be 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, it added. PTI COR SHS SHS