Gurugram arrest driver of SUV involved in carrying out stunt on city road

Gurugram, Aug 27 (PTI) The driver of an SUV involved in performing dangerous stunts on a road here was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident showed drivers of a Thar and a Scorpio spinning their vehicles dangerously on the Gurugram-Sohna road and a man hitting the brakes of the cycle he was riding to save himself from getting hit by one of the SUVs. The 27-second video was widely shared on social media.

The driver of the Scorpio, Badshahpur-resident Rakesh Kumar, has been arrested and his car, a black Scorpio has been impounded, they said.

The driver of the Thar, Harish Kumar, a resident of Badshahpur, was arrested on August 10.

Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the offence and an FIR was registered at Badshahpur Police station, a police spokesperson said. PTI COR SKY SKY