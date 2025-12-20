Gurugram: Auto driver kidnaps, rapes girl; jumps off flyover to escape police

Gurugram, Dec 20 (PTI) A 29-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly kidnapped two minor sisters and raped one of them in a secluded area near Manesar, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on December 13, when Sarvesh, a native of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, abducted two sisters, aged six and eight, while they were playing in a field in a village near Manesar.

According to police, Sarvesh took the girls to a secluded spot and raped the older girl, while her sister sat in his autorickshaw.

They said Sarvesh, who is married and has a daughter, lured the girls with a chocolate and an auto ride.

As it happened, some locals saw him with the girls and raised an alarm, forcing him to flee on foot. Police came and collected the sisters from the spot.

Teams from Manesar Police Station and Manesar Crime Branch launched a hunt for Sarvesh, who lived alone in Kasan village.

On Monday, just as he was preparing to flee Gurugram and was waiting for a bus on the KMP Expressway near Pachgaon, a police team spotted him.

When he saw the police, Sarvesh panicked and jumped off the flyover, fracturing both his legs, the investigating officer said.

"The accused confessed to the crime. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital as he suffered fractures in his legs. The accused will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital," the officer said.

Sarvesh was booked under sections of the POCSO Act at Manesar Police Station. PTI COR VN VN