Gurugram: Auto rickshaw driver makes false robbery complaint to avoid paying loan

Gurugram, Sep 2 (PTI) Gurugram Police cracked down on an auto rickshaw driver for allegedly making up a false story of his vehicle's robbery to avoid paying the loan, it said.

The auto rickshaw and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused driver's possession, police added.

According to police, Shiv Pratap, a native of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, had filed a complaint that his CNG auto rickshaw and a mobile phone were robbed by three miscreants.

The case was found to be false when police questioned the auto driver, who revealed he had taken a loan and its installment was due. To avoid paying the loan, he made up a false story of robbery and registered an FIR, said police.

"The auto driver revealed that he had taken the auto to Fatehpur Beri in Delhi and parked it there. He also switched off his mobile phone. Both the auto and his mobile phone were recovered from his possession. Action against the auto driver has been taken under Section 217 of the BNS," Gurugram Police's spokesperson said. PTI COR MNK MNK