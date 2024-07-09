Gurugram: Bank employee among two held in cyber fraud case

Gurugram, Jul 9 (PTI) The Gurugram cyber police have arrested two people, including an employee of a private bank, for allegedly duping people with better investment opportunities in the stock market, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the matter came to light on February 29 this year, when a man filed a complaint that he had been cheated of Rs 25.50 lakh under the pretext of better returns by investing in the stock market via a fake app.

Following this, a case was registered at the Manesar police station, and an investigation was launched, police said.

On Monday, the police arrested Harpreet Singh from Punjab. He worked with a private bank and provided bank accounts to the cyber fraudsters, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

Another accused in the case, Devender Singh, a resident of Punjab, was also arrested on Monday, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the bank account used to defraud the complainant of Rs 25 lakh was registered in the name of Devender, police said.

Devender had sold the said bank account to Harpreet for Rs 10,000, who then sold the account to his other associates for Rs 20,000, they added.

"We are questioning Harpreet after taking him on two days police remand after being produced in a city court. Another accused was sent into judicial custody", Dewan said.

So far this year, police have arrested 16 bank employees involved in separate cases of cyber fraud, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG