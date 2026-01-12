Gurugram, Bathinda see season's coldest night at 0.6 deg C

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Gurugram in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab were gripped by freezing cold, with both places recording night temperatures of 0.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Monday.

For both Gurugram and Bathinda, Sunday night was the coldest of the season so far.

Most places in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, and their common capital Chandigarh have been swept by severe cold conditions over the past several days, with fog reducing visibility in many areas.

Amritsar recorded a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 1.8 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 4.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 4.3 degrees Celsius, and Mansa 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani recorded a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius, Hisar 2.6 degrees Celsius, Karnal 3.5 degrees Celsius, Ambala 4.5 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 3.2 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN DIV DIV