Gurugram: Bihar native househelp found hanging at employer's residence

Gurugram, Nov 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old domestic help allegedly died by suicide at a society in Sector 50 here in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Her body was found hanging from a noose in a room of her employer's residence around 5:00 am, they said, adding that the cause is yet to be ascertained and no suicide note has been recovered.

According to the police, the deceased -- Khushi Pal, a resident of Araria district in Bihar -- had been working as a domestic help at the residence in Maple Gardens society in Sector 50 for several months.

According to reports, the deceased was mentally stressed for the past few days, prompting her to take the extreme step.

When she did not come out of her room on Thursday morning, her employers knocked on the door, which was locked from the inside. Subsequently, they peeked into the room through a window and found her body hanging from a noose, after which the police were informed, a senior officer said.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The family of the deceased has been informed and the body has been sent for postmortem examination, the officer said, adding that the cause of the incident is being investigated. PTI COR ARB ARB