Gurugram: Bike-borne man robs Iraqi woman of over Rs 1 lakh cash

Gurugram, Oct 23 (PTI) The Gurugram Police is looking for a bike-borne youth who snatched a bag from the hands of an Iraqi woman and made off with more than Rs 1 lakh in cash, a officer said Monday.

The woman, who has come to India for treatment, claimed the bag contained 1,500 US dollars and Rs 4,000 in cash, besides other items.

According to the complaint filed by Belsom, an Iraqi citizen, she came to India around 45 days ago for treatment of her liver. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram and is staying in a hotel near the hospital.

"On Saturday around 7.30 pm, I went on foot with my mother, Miad Kamil, to buy bread from the market. While returning, a young man on a bike wearing a helmet came in front of plot number 433 in Sector 39, snatched my bag, and drove away," Belsom said in her complaint.

"I could not even see the number plate of the bike," she said.

Her bag also had her hotel room key and sunglasses, according to her complaint.

An FIR was filed in the robbery incident against an unknown person under sections of IPC at Sadar Police Station on Sunday, said police.

"We have been exploring the CCTV footage of the nearby area and trying to identify the snatcher. He will be arrested soon," said ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya. VN VN