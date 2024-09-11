Gurugram BJP rebel walks barefoot to file nomination as Independent candidate

Gurugram, Sep 11 (PTI) Rebel BJP leader Naveen Goyal on Wednesday filed his nomination as an Independent candidate, going barefoot in the office of the returning officer to file his nomination.
A sizeable crowd gathered in Goyal's nomination rally at the ground of the old jail complex where he was assured by the people of victory. In the rally, he said for him politics is not a means of enjoying power.
Goyal talked about making Gurugram number one in terms of development. He envisions Gurugram as number 1 in terms of education, medicine, employment, women safety and women empowerment, he added.
"Of course I do not have the symbol of any political party but the people of Gurgaon are my symbol and I am in the election field only on the trust of the public. If the people of Gurugram assembly make me win with a huge vote, then it does not matter which party forms the government. I will work for the people of Gurgaon with much more zeal and passion," said Goyal, former state convener of the BJP's Business Cell and state head of the party's Environment Protection Department.
He quit the BJP five days ago and decided to contest the elections as an Independent. PTI COR KSS KSS