Gurugram: BJP ticket aspirant takes out foot march

Gurugram, Sep 4 (PTI) Naveen Goyal, a BJP ticket aspirant from Gurugram constituency, on Wednesday tried to show his strength through a 'padyatra' in the city. Hundreds of people took part in the foot march and expressed faith in Goyal.
Haryana will go to polls on October 5.
The padyatra started from Gurugram court parking at around 5 pm and ended at Agrasen Chowk after passing through Sohna Chowk and Sadar Bazaar.
"My supporters asked me to call a meeting last night. At the meeting, it was decided to take out a foot march. The people of Gurugram will take the decision about my political future. I am hopeful that my work will be given importance in the party," said Goyal.
For the Gurugram assembly constituency, the BJP ticket aspirants include former MLA Sudhir Singla, G L Sharma, Mukesh Sharma, Gargi Kakkar, and Subhash Chand Singla.