Gurugram BJP worker quits party over denial of assembly ticket, blames Union minister

Gurugram, Sep 18 (PTI) Angered by not getting a BJP ticket from Pataudi assembly constituency, a party worker for 37 years resigned along with a large number of his colleagues on Wednesday.

Sumer Singh Tanwar made it clear that he will not join any political party but will remain dedicated to social and national interests.

In a press conference, Tanwar lashed out at Union minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh and alleged that in this Haryana assembly election, the BJP leadership has harmed the party's chances by giving tickets to Singh's family, relatives and people associated with his organisation 'Insaaf Manch' on all the assembly seats in South Haryana. Hardworking and dedicated workers have been ignored, he added.

In his resignation letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tanwar said Singh won the elections three times from 2014 to 2024 due to Modi wave and hardworking workers of the BJP.

"Honorable Prime Minister, this is the pain of thousands of workers of Haryana. Due to the fear and intimidation of Rao Inderjit, the workers are not able to say anything," he said.