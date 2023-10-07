Gurugram: Bodies of missing couple found hanging from electric pole

Gurugram, Oct 7 (PTI) The bodies of a young couple were found hanging from an electric pole in suspicious circumstances in the Aravali forest area near Sohna here on Saturday, police said.

The 28-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman, who had been missing for the last three days, worked together, they said.

Police said a bike has also been recovered from the spot.

The bodies have been taken into custody and the investigation initiated, they added.

The deceased were identified as Anju, a resident of Java village, and Rohit, a resident of Kot village in Nuh district, police said.

Police said Anju, who lived at her sister's house in Nimoth village in Gurugram district, used to work in a private company.

Rohit was also working in the same company and both went missing on October 4, police said.

Anju's family had lodged her missing missing report at Nimoth police chowki, they said.

The Sohna Police received information on Saturday afternoon that the bodies of a young couple were hanging on the pole of a high-tension electric line passing through the dense forest of Aravalli, a senior officer said.

A police team reached the spot and brought down the bodies, he added.

The officer said it appears that they died two or three days ago.

"It is also not yet clear whether they died by suicide or their bodies were hanged after murder. The probe is underway,” he added. PTI COR AS CK CK