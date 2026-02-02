Gurugram: Boy falls to death from 14th floor of society 4 km away from home

Gurugram, Feb 2 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of an apartment building in a residential society in Sector 69 here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Tulip Violet Society, located around 4 km from the deceased boy's home, and the police are trying to ascertain how the child reached the society, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 4:40 pm when the 13-year-old allegedly fell from the 14th floor of Tower B-11 of the society.

The guard heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot. He saw the child lying on the ground in a pool of blood and alerted society residents, after which an ambulance was called.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police handed over the body to kin after the postmortem examination on Monday, an officer said, adding that the incident is being investigated from all angles and no any suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

The deceased, identified as Aarav -- a student of Class 7 -- was a resident of BPTP Astaire Garden Society in Sector 70, around 4 km from the place of the incident. The police are investigating how the boy traveled to the society, they said.

The officer said CCTV footage from Tulip Violet Society shows Aarav going to the tower rooftop alone. Police have also obtained CCTV footage of the child falling from the rooftop.

According to Atul Saxena, father of the deceased, the boy was studying in seventh grade at a private school. The parents are clueless about why their only son traveled so far or how he died.

"Aarav's aunt lived in Tulip Violet Society about two-and-a-half years ago, and he used to visit her there. It is not clear yet with whom Aarav went there," the father said.

"Investigation so far and CCTV footage have revealed that the child fell from the roof on his own. Statements from the family members have also been recorded. It is being investigated how the child reached the society. A probe is underway," ASI Ashok Kumar, the investigating officer, said. PTI COR ARB ARB